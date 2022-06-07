PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) is offering $150,000 in funding to help offset the initial start-up costs of developing new Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP).
Employers, registered apprenticeship sponsors, and education or training providers are encouraged to apply for the Start Today Incentive. Up to 15 awards in the amount of $10,000 each are available.
“Apprenticeships give people opportunities to experience new jobs and expand the workforce in our high-demand career fields,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “These dollars will help us expand apprenticeship programs in South Dakota.”
Registered apprenticeships provide a unique combination of structured learning with on-the-job training from an assigned mentor. Businesses drive the curriculum and requirements to ensure the apprentice develops the exact skills needed.
“We have a pool of untapped workers, such as youth or older workers, ready to learn new skills,” said Secretary Hultman. “Now is a great time for businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Apprentices benefit as they receive training and start earning a paycheck from day one. Upon completion, a nationally recognized credential is earned.
Start Today Incentive recipients will also receive ongoing technical assistance from DLR to register or expand programs with the U.S. Department of Labor and connect with available resources to support inclusive apprenticeships.
A letter or email of intent must be submitted by June 15, 2022. Applications will be accepted through July 20, 2022. To download the application, instructions and key factor incentives, visit StartTodaySD.com.
DLR’s registered apprenticeship program is supported by the U.S. Department of Labor. A total of $150,000, or 100%, of this incentive is financed with federal funds.
