South Dakota recorded 118 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The death raised the state toll to 1,779.
South Dakota finished January with 290 deaths related to COVID-19, a sharp drop from the record 542 deaths recorded in December.
Locally, Yankton County reported no new cases and five new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 55.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Union (+2).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday recorded eight new infections in Cedar County. New cases were reported in either Knox or Dixon counties.
The University of South Dakota on Tuesday reported six active cases (5 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Monday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 14 (-3), including two on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, down one from Friday.
Here are Tuesday’s other South Dakota statistics from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 108,431 (+118: 109 confirmed, 9 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,600 (-228);
• Recoveries — 104,452 (+743);
• Hospitalizations — 6,304 ever hospitalized (+10); 131 currently hospitalized (+5);
• Testing — 2,593 new tests processed; 524 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 101,489 total vaccinations (+441); 71,522 individuals vaccinated (+160).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Monday posted nine new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,929.
There were also 115 new infections reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 191,437 (+115);
• Recoveries — 137,446 (+474);
• Hospitalizations — 5,832 ever hospitalized (+17); 305 currently hospitalized (-7);
• Testing — 7,171 new tests processed; 1,418 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 191,391 (+5,859).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.