Students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members joined together to create a new Mount Marty University mascot. A loyal defender with a gentle heart, Benedict the Lancer ("Benny") is being revealed at the 2022 Lancer Days homecoming football game.
The Lancers take on the Doane University Tigers at 1 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
"As the university has grown in the past years, there's been a push to bring a new mascot to reflect the university's momentum," President Marc Long said. "Seeing members of the Yankton and Mount Marty communities embracing this new addition to the Lancer family is certainly part of that momentum."
Earlier this year, the university received a generous donation from Rudy and Kathy Gerstner to create a new mascot that embodies the core values of the university: Awareness of God, community, hospitality and lifelong learning.
To create a unified symbol for Mount Marty, MMU opened its Mascot Challenge to the Yankton and campus community for idea submissions. Over 35 mascot ideas were shared, and more than 700 votes were cast to determine the favorite of the top three ideas.
MMU partnered with Fresh Produce, an advertising agency in Sioux Falls, to develop the new mascot and conduct community engagement surveys. A group of faculty, staff and community members reviewed the ideas to determine the final mascot, which was produced by the Chicago Mascot Company, which has made some of the most beloved mascots around the world.
Members of the Yankton and Mount Marty communities can expect to see Benedict the Lancer at athletic, alumni, admission and community events, welcoming visitors and congratulating new graduates.
Benedict is the third mascot for Mount Marty. The university retired previous mascots Marty Mouse, a tall gold-caped mouse, and Victor E. Lancer, a mustached man.
Benedict the Lancer and Mount Marty representatives will be available Saturday at halftime in the northeast corner of Crane-Youngworth Field for photos. For a full schedule of events celebrating Lancer Days, visit mountmarty.edu/alumni/alumni-events/lancer-days/.
