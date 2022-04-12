The Yankton Community Library will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in April for kids in grades K-5. Programs will take place on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
The after-school movie this month will be on April 14. It will be screening “Encanto” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 39 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 pm. Feel free to sing along with the music.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Club will he held on Thursday, April 21, at 3:45 p.m. This month we will be decorating and building our own gliders. See how far yours can fly.
The after-school craft will take place on Thursday, April 28, at 3:45 p.m. Attendees will be making a Venus fly trap. Don’t worry: This one doesn’t bite.
No registration is needed, and all programs are free of charge. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
