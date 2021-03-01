March Is Brain Injury Awareness Month

Raising awareness about brain injuries can bring help and healing to those recovering from them.
March is National Brain Injury Awareness Month. It’s the 40th annual observance, but so much is still unknown about how the brain heals itself.
“Most people think of brain injury as an event. You get hurt, you go the hospital, you get care, you go home, you get better and you kind of move on with your life,” Greg Ayotte, certified brain injury specialist trainer and director of Consumer Services for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) told the Press & Dakotan. “That is not how brain injury works”
Brain injuries can take a long time to heal and can be chronic, creating many long-term challenges for both the person dealing with the brain injury and the family, he said.
Causes of brain injury include: concussion, combat, drowning, stroke, vehicular accidents, lightning strikes or electrical electric shock, infectious disease and seizure disorders, but the most common is falls.
“The group that seems to be sustaining more traumatic brain injuries than other groups is older Americans. I think that’s what makes falls the more common cause. You see a lot of falls with older folks,” Ayotte said. “But, brain injury can definitely hit anybody at any time.”
Unfortunately, funding sources don’t always allow access to the appropriate care for longer-term needs. Also, because the injury is often not visible, family and friends don’t always appreciate the long-term impact a brain injury can have on day-to-day functioning.
“If it’s a milder injury, you can recover pretty well by getting that information early on and managing the condition effectively,” he said. “For other folks, if they don’t manage symptoms well and try to just plow through it, recovery may take longer and they may have more lasting issues than would be anticipated based on the severity of the injury.”
For rural residents, there can be additional logistical challenges to identifying and accessing appropriate care for brain injuries. The needed care could be a significant distance away or even out of state, he said.
“Even without a pandemic, the scope of the resources is not great enough to meet the needs,” Ayotte said. “The COVID-19 pandemic just adds one more layer, one more barrier to accessing care.”
Regionally, the Brain Injury Alliance of South Dakota (BIASD) has been helping residents seeking resources for brain injury.
Brookings resident Doris Schumacher, current president of BIASD, became involved after her son, Glenn, sustained a brain injury in a near-drowning accident at the age of 24. At the time he was set to enter graduate school.
“In 2009, Glenn was canoeing with a friend on a river in Indiana, and he was at the bottom of a dam. On top, the water looked very calm. There was a lot of turbulence beneath the dam and he just got too close,” she said. “They were getting ready to turn their canoe around and they got caught in the hydraulic pull and he ended up acquiring a brain injury.”
Glenn had to be resuscitated by emergency responders. Later, the cause of his brain injury was determined to have been oxygen depletion, she said.
Doctors told Schumacher her son had sustained a brain injury, but how permanent the effects were was an open question.
“When a neurologist writes a report, you just have to take that as one tool for right now,” Doris said. “It doesn’t mean that life is going to continue that way.”
After recovering in the Intensive Care Unit of an Indiana hospital for four months, Glenn was transferred to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, where he re-learned how to walk on steps and stones and how to navigate. At first, just navigating around inside the hospital was a challenge, she said.
“He put a sign on the door that said ‘Glenn’s room’ and even when he would see that in his own handwriting, he would say, no, that wasn’t his room,” Doris said. “But now, you would not guess that had been a problem.”
After a month, he moved on to Quality Living in Omaha, Nebraska, where he spent more than a year relearning many tasks, including swallowing and walking, Doris said.
Despite having made remarkable progress, Schumacher said the injury left Glenn in a state of confusion.
“He is able to work, he works at SoDak Labs in Brookings, but he can forget what he’s supposed to be doing and he doesn’t make new memories very well,” Doris said. “But, he remembers how he was before the accident and he still has a lot of those traits, like being punctual and trying to do his best job. Those are still intact.”
Socializing is more difficult, and Glenn has lost many friends over the years. When he returned home, Schumacher started looking for a brain injury support group, which introduced her and Glann to BIASD in Sioux Falls.
Since then, Glenn and his mother have both become board members of BIASD. Glen participates in the Sioux Falls support group as well as the Brooking group, she said.
In addition to support groups, BIASD has a newsletter, fact sheets and information on brain injury and resources available.
“Every nine seconds, someone in the United States sustains a brain injury,” Schumacher said. “A lot of people don’t seek treatment; the number of people that have them is just unknown.”
Many times, people that have been identified as having mental illness may have a brain injury. A sudden change in behavior that can lead to prison can be due to a brain injury, she said.
“There is always hope,” Schumacher said. “Often, people with a brain injury re-acquire more abilities as time goes on.”
Hope, she said, is crucial for both a person that has endured a brain injury and also for family members.
“There are a lot of people that have done amazing jobs in recovery,” Schumacher said. “So you have to look at that and continue looking for different options to encourage the brain to heal.”
———
For more information visit, https://braininjurysd.org/ or https://www.biausa.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.