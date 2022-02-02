Arson Suspect’s Arraignment Delayed Until End Of Month

LAKE ANDES — A Chamberlain man has received a continuance on arson and other charges for allegedly setting multiple fires Dec. 20 around Lake Andes, including a blaze destroying a women’s resource center.
Donovan Sully was scheduled for arraignment this week in First Circuit Court at the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes. However, the appearance was canceled and rescheduled for Feb. 28.
He faces five counts, including first-degree arson, for allegedly setting a string of fires over the course of a night around Lake Andes. He then allegedly went to the Charles Mix County sheriff’s office and confessed to the fires, according to court records.
One blaze destroyed the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center at 809 High Street.
The resource center included the food pantry, radio station KDKO-FM, cultural preservation programs and administrative offices, according to CEO Charon Asetoyer.
Sully faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; one count of intentional damage to property valued at $5,000-100,000, a Class 4 felony; and three counts of reckless burning or exploding, a Class 4 felony.
The case is prosecuted by Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton and Charles Mix County Deputy State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst. Armour attorney Brad Kerner represents Sully as defense counsel.
After an abrupt change in legal counsel which his previous defense attorney requested, Sully waived his preliminary hearing. He was scheduled for his arraignment Jan. 19 and then Jan. 31.
Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson of Wagner has granted the continuances, with the arraignment now set for the end of this month. At that time, Sully is scheduled to enter his pleas on the charges.
Court records contain the authorities’ report on the events on the night of the fires.
The Charles Mix County dispatch center received a 911 call around 4 a.m. that the resource center was on fire. When authorities arrived, they found the center engulfed in flames. The Lake Andes-Ravinia fire department arrived and began extinguishing the fire.
Authorities talked to witnesses who saw a man walking through the area around the time of the fires. Their description appeared to match Sully.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Sully allegedly appeared at the sheriff’s office and wanted to speak to a deputy. Sully then allegedly described the events that night, saying he had become angry over an incident and started the series of fires, according to court documents.
After authorities verified the details of his story, Sully was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, reckless burning and intentional damage to property. He completed a preliminary breath test, which resulted in a digital reading of .000.
He was turned over to the custody of jail staff.
First-degree arson, a Class 2 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and $50,000 fine. Intentional damage to property valued at $5,000-100,000 and reckless burning or exploding are both a Class 4 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
