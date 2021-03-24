CASES DISPOSED:
MARCH 6-12, 2021
Steven J. Mohr, Wakonda; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; No motorcycle driver license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marty J. Hulm, No address given; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Art Vasquez Garza, No address given; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dale L. Proschaska, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Chad Larsen, 415 W. 15th Street, Lot 20, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $185.97; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Traun Cook, Senior, 808 Picotte #1, Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedule I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Rebecca Freeman, Vermillion; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Tanner James Hofer, Watertown; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ivory Le’Shon Walker, Chamberlain; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lana Bovee, Fort Campbell, Ky.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jason Klein, No address given; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Reinhold A. Rostowski, No address given; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard E. Lucas, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Insufficient funds check 2nd degree, $100 to $200; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert E. Jones, River Oaks, Tex.; Driving under influence-2nd offense; ;Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard J. Frank, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Denzil L. Peterson, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darlene Bennett, No address given; Insufficient funds check 2nd degree, $100 to $200; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tomas Acosta-Alvarez, 709 Pine Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $132; License suspended for 30 days.
Dakota James McCloud, 1702 W. 31st Street, Yankton; False report to authorities; $300 fine; $300 suspended fine; $96.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Michael Strom, 301 Leos Dr., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bradlee Nielsen Isbell Ellis, Dallas; Operate combination vehicle without proper equipment; $762.10.
Linda Blakey, No address given; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Terry Reed, No address given; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Richard L. Gardner, No address given; Petty theft-2nd degree-less $100; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cheryl Chipman, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mark Krebs, Vermillion; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Taylor Dominguez, 2011 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Cortez, 607 E. 16th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeremy Ryan Olson, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Barry W. Lawrensen, Orange City, Iowa; Following too closely; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dianne Jones, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Allen Meis, Aberdeen; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert Eugene Burgel, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Bradly Arthur French, 304 1/3 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michelle Lynn Haas, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Ronald J. MacLagan, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Poiselle, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cornelius Black Bonnett, No address given; Petty theft-1st degree - $100 or more; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ernest Reed, No address given; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Todd D. Roan Eagle, No address given; Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Darlene Bennett, No address given; Insufficient funds check 2nd degree, $100 to $200; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mike Carson, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sherry Leah Fischer, No address given; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Linda Blakey, No address given; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven Leigh Brown, 134 Shady Lane, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
James Chandler Preheimreindl, 1002 W. 10th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Collette M. Nelson, Sioux Falls; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ersel R. Hayes, Junior, Sioux City, Iowa; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Uericka Brown, No address given; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carol Ann Schaumburger, No address given; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wallace Moore, Mitchell; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sherry Leah Fischer, No address given; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Taylor Raye Dominguez, 2011 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Stop at flashing red signal; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mark Anthony Kujawa, 112 W. 5th Street #2, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mark Kujawa, 112 W. 5th Street #2, Yankton; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rob Christiansen, Jefferson; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wayne D. Messick, No address given; Attempt to elude police; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kim R. Sperlich, Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rodger D. Allen, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Glenn R. Fejfar, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cesar Reyes-Hernandez, 1012 Broadway, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Kelly Fears, Middleville, Mich.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jameson DeJong, 817 Capital Street, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Toney Gill, Butte, Neb.; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Magdalene L. Killscrow, No address given; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
David R. Schaefer, No address given; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James A. Reinesch, Mitchell; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dwayne Meier, Pahrump, Nev.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Curtis Ray Norton, No address given; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Beverly A. Bertelsen, Sioux Falls; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Diane Jones, No address given; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Traun Cook, Senior, 808 Picotte #1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Brian Thomas Fitzpatrick Caughey, 614 Pine St., Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by indictment.
Joshua James Bertrand, 810 E. 8th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $407.50; Jail sentence of 180 days with 170 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Tim M. Richter, Vermillion; Insufficient funds check 3rd degree, $100 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Princeton William Vollmer, 703 E. 19th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Blake Joseph Sabers, Mitchell; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Moira Lynn Kleinschmit, Waverly, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
