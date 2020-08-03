In The Name Of The Law

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota School of Law will now be known as the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law following an announcement Monday morning that the law school is the recipient of a $12.5 million gift from T. Denny Sanford.
The law school’s new name honors David Knudson, who was born and raised in Yankton and now resides in Sioux Falls with his wife, De, a USD alumnus.
“Through the substantial commitment of T. Denny Sanford, it is my distinct honor to announce the transformational gift and the naming of USD’s law school: the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law,” said USD President Sheila Gestring during a ceremony held in the law school’s courtroom. “Through Mr. Sanford’s generous $12.5 million investment, the USD Knudson School of Law will continue to provide high quality, affordable education to the next generation of South Dakota lawyer leaders.”
The $12.5 million will not go toward a brick-and-mortar project. Instead, it will fund up to 10 full tuition student scholarships for every incoming class.
“It literally changes the lives of 10 students every year and it gives us the opportunity to help 10 students begin their careers right here in South Dakota,” said Neil Fulton, dean of the law school.
“Despite being active in politics, I don’t have a huge amount of comfort in public speaking in the course of this, but I do think that law schools are special places,” Knudson said. “Lawyers do have a very important role to play in our society. They’re trained to advocate for people and to help solve problems. I think as a lawyer that probably the highest calling that we have is to help people solve their problems — whether it is by government service, private practice or business organizations.”
Knudson has served the state in many capacities. After earning his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University (1972) and a juris doctor degree from New York University (1975), Knudson returned to his home state to practice law. He started working for Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, LLP, and in 1978, he became a partner. It is at the firm where Knudson began representing Sanford, beginning a collaboration that has lasted decades. Through their working relationship, the two formed a lifelong friendship.
In 1981, Knudson received his M.B.A. from the University of South Dakota. He went on to serve as chief of staff for South Dakota Gov. William J. Janklow in both 1995 and 1999 and as chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Managed Care in 1995 and chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Physician Recruitment in 1996. He was chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Trust Law Reform and Administration, a position he held for 15 years. Knudson was on the City of Sioux Falls Charter Revision Commission from 1998-2000, and he continues to serve the city through philanthropy today. He is on the Washington Pavilion Board of Trustees, the chair of the Stewardship Committee at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and is co-chair of the Great Plains Zoo Fundraising Campaign.
Knudson served as a South Dakota state senator from 2003-2011 and a Senate majority leader from 2007-2011. He was vice-chair for the education committee and the legislative procedure. Knudson is a member of the South Dakota Bar Association.
Knudson worked at Sanford Health as a senior vice president from 2010-2013, and he is now senior vice president at United National Corporation. Knudson resides in Sioux Falls with his wife De, a USD alumnus. They married in 1976 and have two sons.
Gestring noted that Knudson’s career in business, law and politics has helped shape the direction of the state and upholds the values that the university strives to teach its students.
“Mr. Sanford’s investment in the future of the law school has ensured that the entire state’s legal foundation remains strong,” Gestring said. “This gift dedicated to student scholarships more than doubles the current endowment for the law school. It will provide students with the opportunity to pursue their dreams of a legal education and demonstrates with confidence that an entire state stands behind them as they develop their skills and expertise to serve their communities.”
For more than 100 years, most of the state’s attorneys started their professional journeys at South Dakota’s only law school, Gestring said.
“In that way, the law school’s legacy has been as outstanding as its impact,” she said. “You cannot write the history of South Dakota without following the path many of our most prominent individuals have made through Vermillion. And now, due to the generous investment made by Mr. Sanford, that path will lead through the doors of the USD Knudson School of Law for years to come.”
Sanford was unable to attend Monday’s ceremony. Gestring read a statement from him.
“I’m excited to recognize my friend, David Knudson, and the substantial contributions he has made to the state of South Dakota,” Sanford stated. “Dave represents the ideals of this law school. For 34 years, Dave has been by my side as an attorney, advisor and friend.
“His dedication and vision have helped us complete so many of our projects. His commitment to public service has left an incredible impact on the state,” Sanford continued in his statement read by Gestring. “It is fitting that the future lawyers of this state will study in a school honoring one of the best attorneys South Dakota has ever had. Whether in business or public service, David Knudson has championed the ideals that this law school attempts to instill in its students. He has lived a life of excellence, service and leadership.”
Knudson said he is excited about the future of the law school and believes the impact of Sanford’s $12.5 million gift will be substantial.
“There will be 10 unrestricted full-ride scholarships available,” he said. “That’s roughly one-eighth of the student body, so it’s going to give the law school a great opportunity to develop and to recruit a stronger student body. I think you can look at the leadership here with President Gestring and Dean Fulton, who I’ve known for a long time, really providing the leadership to move this school forward.”
Monday morning’s ceremony, Knudson said, was very humbling and unexpected after he received calls from Sanford, Miles Beacom and Dean Fulton about the gift and the upcoming change of the law school’s name.
“My mind was in a swirl, basically, when I heard this honor was coming my way. It’s very, very exciting,” he said as he offered thanks to his wife, De, and the late Don Bierle, a Yankton attorney who inspired him to pursue both politics and law.
He also expressed thanks to the late Gov. Janklow. Knudson served as his chief of staff twice and in other capacities.
“He definitely helped shape my attitudes toward making government work. Bill was very focused on solving problems,” Knudson said. “I thought he was an immensely practical person looking to solve problems.”
Fulton said he met Knudson for the first time when Knudson was serving as Janklow’s chief of staff.
“He stepped aside for a window of time from a practice that was envied by anyone in South Dakota to do this work. It’s hard work to be chief of staff and Dave’s brilliance is apparent,” the dean of the law school said. “When you see someone who is more talented than you are, you instantly recognize that and I looked at Dave as my friend and mentor.”
Several years after meeting Knudson for the first time, Fulton served as Gov. Mike Rounds’ chief of staff and Knudson served as majority leader of the South Dakota Senate.
“We had a chance to work together on a lot of problems – sometimes we had the same solution; sometimes different. It was an example to everyone of what you can do with a law degree,” Fulton said. “School funding, property tax evaluation, educational policy – it goes on and on … David was a recognized expert in the Legislature, in business, in the legal communities in all of those areas.”
The Knudsons quietly do an enormous amount of good in South Dakota, with the emphasis on quiet, he said, noting that they would rather simply do good things rather than be seen doing good things.
Their friends, including Sanford and Beacom, conspired, however, to make Monday possible.
The impact of the $12.5 million gift, Fulton said, is enormous.
“The University of South Dakota has the state’s law school. Whether you are an alumni or not of this school, if you are involved in the law, this school has an impact on your life,” the law school dean said. “This investment has an enormous impact for the University of South Dakota and for generations to come. It’s human, it’s enduring and it extends beyond the walls of this law school.”
The law school can be flexible in how it awards the scholarships created by the financial gift. The scholarships can be full, partial, needs based or merit based as the needs of the law school continue.
“We have the opportunity to help 10 kids every year build their careers here in South Dakota,” Fulton said. “I am fond of referring to what we’re doing at this school is planting trees not flowers, because trees endure and flowers bloom quickly but they fade.
“This endowment is forever and it is there forever,” he said. “Generation after generation of law students will be funded by this. More importantly, the name is forever. We named the school, not the building.”
