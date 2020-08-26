100 Years Ago
Friday, August 27, 1920
• Mysterious to an extreme is the grave uncovered by workmen digging the east foundation trench of the Meridian Garage building. The grave uncovered was situated right between the old Fejfar building and the old Koenig building. Some of the workmen were under the impression that some unfortunate met with foul play in the wild days of Yankton and was quietly made away with between the two buildings. Old timers when questioned knew of no one being buried at that point.
• The Lady Maccabees had a picnic supper at Foerster’s Park last evening. A large party of tourists drove into the park while supper was on and helped eat the delicious food the ladies always provide for such occasions.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 27, 1945
• This was another of those “corn days” for which the Yankton area has been asking. Yesterday too was warm, with the temperature remaining high during the night. With three to four weeks more of such weather, Yankton County is due to harvest one of the biggest corn crops on record.
• Well-groomed purebred dogs of nearly every description were viewing for honors at an informal dog show and puppy match held in the city auditorium here yesterday afternoon and evening. An unusual event for Yankton, its success here was marked by a large paid attendance and entries numbering 121 from a four-state area.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 27, 1970
• The first class ever to be graduated in commencement exercises in Bishop Martin Marty Memorial Chapel held its first reunion Sunday, Aug. 23. That group was the class of 1950 of Mount Marty High School. Looking back over the past 20 years, the participants noted that, of the 45 class members, 13 had entered the convent.
• Nutritious sack lunches, prepared in the school kitchens, will be available to pupils at Webster Elementary School here this fall. Supt. Maurice Haugland says that in line with schools throughout the country, the local charge for each sack lunch will be 20 cents, and that tickets for 20 lunches at $4 may be purchased at the principal’s office in Webster School.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 27, 1995
• No paper
