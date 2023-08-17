Yankton Lions Club will be flying U.S. flags outside sponsoring businesses throughout town in celebration of Riverboat Days, beginning Friday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 20.
Riverboat Days is an annual community festival held in Riverside Park and around town celebrating Yankton, the Missouri River and the arts; it is held in conjunction with the Summer Arts Festival. The three-day event includes an arts and crafts show with many vendors set up in the park, food trucks, live music and concerts, fireworks, carnival and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.