A Big Opening Splash

It was little secret that the first season of the Huether Family Aquatics Center was going to be a big one.
With the season wrapped up for the majority of aquatics activities, it’s becoming clearer just how much of an impact the larger facility with its myriad of additional activities has had versus the former Fantle Memorial Park Pool.
According to Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson, the aquatics center saw a total attendance of 66,368 through Aug. 22, which marked the final day of operations for the entire facility. Water walking in the lazy river is still being offered through Sept. 3 and will count toward the final total.
Larson said, of the total attendance, 20,960 were day-pass attendees; 7,750 were participating in morning activities (swim team check-ins, adult lap swimming check-ins and water walking check-ins); and the remainder were attendees using their season passes.
Even the best years at the Fantle Memorial Park Pool couldn’t compare.
“In the time I’ve been here and the records we could find, the max attendance one year was in the 19,000s for the entire summer,” Larson said. “We sold more day passes this year than we had total attendance (each year) that last decade.”
The highest attended day was June 23, 2021, which saw 1,271 people pass through the gates of the aquatics center.
The city also saw a goal of 3,000 season passes smashed with 3,970 being purchased.
Larson said the year was generally in line with what’s expected in towns that transition from traditional pools to larger aquatics centers.
“As we looked at the data, we knew the first two years’ attendance would be considerably higher than what facilities had seen leading up to those years,” he said. “Even with our predictions, we were above what we thought we’d be.”
One experiment conducted at the Huether Family Aquatics Center this year was keeping the facility open for limited hours during Riverboat Days weekend. Previously, the pool would close for the season on Riverboat Days Friday.
Larson said that much of August — which has always seen drops in attendance for the pool in the past — had seen attendance numbers hover in the 600s each day. Riverboat Days Friday only saw 146 in attendance, though a mid-afternoon storm disrupted much of the shortened open-swim period. Saturday saw 222 people and Sunday saw 262 people.
While numbers might have been lower compared to earlier in the month, Larson said the city may look at continuing the experiment.
“It was cooler on Riverboat Days weekend,” he said. “I think we would look at staying open next year. We know we can have Riverboat Days weekends where it is hot. … It would be interesting to see how the facility does on a hot weekend of Riverboat Days. That would give us a better indication of if it’s something we need to stay open for.”
Larson said one of the standout elements of the aquatics center’s first season was the staff.
“We’re very happy with how the year overall went,” he said. “We had good staff. We heard good comments about our staff, both from people stopping and telling us to reading about it online and in comments people left on Google with the Huether Family Aquatics Center business page.”
One area that gave the aquatics center some trouble was the concessions operation, specifically centered on getting and keeping product in stock.
“Our suppliers weren’t ready for our demand, and COVID’s disruption of supply chains made things a little bit different,” he said. “One of the machines — we didn’t buy the machine, the company provided it to us — had troubles, and towards the end of the year, they finally did get us a new one that worked a lot better.”
He added that safety reports showed no concerning trends versus what was seen at the old facility. However, there was a desire for additional lifeguards — something that Larson is confident will be addressed for next season as training opportunities that weren’t available last winter resume as normal.
“Coming out of COVID, there had been a lack of lifeguard work opportunities, certification training and recertification opportunities,” he said. “We’ll offer swim lessons and lifeguard training classes throughout the winter again at the Summit Activities Center, barring some unforeseen circumstances with COVID or any other illnesses. We’ll get to training lifeguards again so hopefully those numbers are strong going into next year.”
Larson said one of the biggest surprises was the demand for water walking.
“As people retire, we maybe weren’t attracting them to the pool that was in Fantle Memorial Park,” he said. “The water walking for retired people looking to stay active … was a great positive and we’ll look to build on that in the future.”
Water walking proved so popular that — while the majority of the facility has been closed and is set to be readied for winter — the lazy river will be available for water walking through next Friday. Hours are 7-10 a.m. Monday-Friday and 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The splash pad, which can be fenced off from the rest of the facility, will also remain open through Sept. 6 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. each day.
Larson said on Sept. 7, construction crews will return to the facility to take care of a few items before the aquatics center’s final budget numbers can be sorted out.
“Construction went right up to when we opened,” he said. “There’s some punch-list items of little things — donor signs and their metal posts … We need to do a little bit with the air-conditioning on the concession side and the lifeguard break room.”
Crews will also be on site to winterize the facility and teach winterization techniques to city employees.
Larson said there is a lot to celebrate from the aquatics center’s first year but there will also be a lot to examine to make sure the operation runs more efficiently in its second season and beyond.
“COVID and supply chains drove up some expenses that we didn’t anticipate,” he said. “We’ll examine the budget, now that we’re done, and make adjustments. Some of them are probably here to stay in higher prices and higher wages, so we need to adjust our budget accordingly to make sure we get our numbers back in line for things we didn’t foresee. Otherwise, it was a great year. I think the people that came to the pool enjoyed their time there.”
