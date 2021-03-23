Wells Fargo bank officials are seeking the reason for Tuesday’s unauthorized release of cash at an automatic teller machine (ATM) at its Yankton branch.
A photo from an eyewitness showed what are apparently bank employees gathering a large number of bills from the ground, apparently from the ATM. Bank officials are seeking to determine more details surrounding the incident.
“The ATM did not malfunction and is available for customer use. We are investigating what happened,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Staci Schiller told the Press & Dakotan.
Yankton branch employees referred questions to Wells Fargo corporate officials. The branch is located at Broadway Avenue and 31st Street.
