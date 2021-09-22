• Charles Alderson III, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a court hold.
• Duoth Kek, 35, Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold.
• Trinity Twiss, 27, Rapid City, was arrested Tuesday for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Arthur Stewart III, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for driving under the influence.
• Julian Alonzo, 45, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold for driving under the influence; taking, alluring or enticing a child under age 16 for any illegal purpose; contempt; leaving the scene of an accident (unattended vehicle — two counts); and grand theft of a motor vehicle over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.