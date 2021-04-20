• A report was received at 5:34 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:40 p.m. Monday of the theft of keys from a vehicle on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:43 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 11:10 p.m. Monday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday of a domestic incident on E 13th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:10 p.m. Monday of a possible sex crime in Yankton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.