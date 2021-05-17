Be Amazing

We are all capable of amazing things.
That’s what Deb Fischer-Clemens, senior vice president of Avera Health’s Center for Public Policy, told Mount Marty University’s(MMU) graduating seniors at the commencement Saturday.
“You have earned your degree,” she said. “You may think of it as a good life. Let me ask you to think of it as an alternative. Think of it as a ticket to change the world.”
Fischer-Clemens reflected on her own graduation from MMU, and said that neither she nor any of her friends recalled the keynote speaker’s message.
“My goal today is to provide one message that I hope, in 40 years, you will recall,” she said. “That is: You are capable of amazing things — each and every one of you.”
Saturday’s graduating class went to college so they would be in a position to make a difference in business, in their communities, in their state and with their families, Fischer-Clemens said.
“We are living in a pandemic and you all have had an added challenge to your senior year,” she said. “I know you are stronger and more resilient because of it.”
Fischer-Clemens also shared some of her positive memories of Mount Marty, memories she said she was confident the graduating seniors shared.
“First and foremost, the Benedictine Sisters, their leadership and love of the students and Mount Marty,” she said. “The beautiful Missouri River and Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, I know you’ve all been there.
“The Ice House, I know that’s been around.”
Fischer-Clemens also recalled some treasured personal memories including a calligraphy class, learning to play chess over interim and being a walk-on for the women’s softball team.
Fischer-Clemens recalled graduating with her BSN and beginning work right away, learning the power of working as a team member and of being the leader of a team and what that meant. Leadership is finding meaning and purpose in your work, she said.
“Leadership is about building relationships with those who can help you build relationships for the purpose of helping others to actualize your potential and theirs,” Fischer-Clemens said. “I determined that, aside from my nursing skills, I have learned the value of lifelong learning. I encourage you to take that benefit and value with you.”
For Fischer-Clemens, lifelong learning meant involvement in committees at work, in her community and professional involvement in nursing as a profession, she said.
“These experiences taught me to believe in myself,” Fischer-Clemens said. “I learned to take a risk — you’ll hear me say that several times: you are capable of amazing things, but you must be willing to take a risk. I learned that every time I considered a challenge in my career path, that involved taking a risk.”
Being in a leadership role requires many more skills than what one might imagine as a nursing major, but it means always keeping the patient at the center of her management responsibilities, she said.
“I learned that leadership is self-awareness, listening to yourself, reflecting on your own beliefs and having confidence in your knowledge and skills,” Fischer-Clemens said. “Thank you, Mount Marty nursing professors. You were the key to my own personal belief that I had all the needed skills to do what was required.”
She talked about her decision to run for the South Dakota Legislature and then serving in the state House of Representative for six years.
“Talk about taking a risk, doing things I had never done or dreamed of doing: running a campaign, going door to door, knowing that if I was elected, I was going to spend three months away from my home and still maintain my work responsibilities,” Fischer-Clemens said. “I won that election and two additional (elections). I learned much about many issues that nursing truly had not quite prepared me for.”
Later, she would apply for her current position, competing in an otherwise all-male field.
“Here is where I took another risk,” Fischer-Clemens said. “I was first interviewed with nine men in leadership with Avera — not a woman in the room. The leadership in that room also included my current CEO. That made me a little nervous.”
That was 20 years ago, and taking on the role required a great deal of learning on her part, she said.
“The role has become my passion,” Fischer-Clemens said. “I have to remind myself regularly that I am capable of amazing things. I love what I do. The only way to do great work: You must love it. Do not settle for less.”
But she said she also learned humility, that no one is infallible and that there are times when you just have to listen, when an email or Snapchat or Facebook will not do.
“The journey of life brings both challenges and chances,” Fischer-Clemens said. “May you carry the spirit to catch the chances and beat all the challenges. May you live a proud life and love what you do. Remember, you are capable of amazing things.”
