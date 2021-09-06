DES MOINES, Iowa — Austin Creamer, of Hartington, Nebraska, was awarded the title ‘Iowa State Champion Auctioneer’ on Tuesday, Aug. 17, during a competition at the Iowa State Fair.
Creamer is a second-generation auctioneer who attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in 2015 and recently graduated from Wayne State College studying Agribusiness and Economics. He also is the 2019 Nebraska State Champion Auctioneer and Champion Ringman.
The top five finalists included — 2021 Reserve Champion: Austin Schaben, Dunlap; first runner-up: Dylan Webb, Oceoloa; second runner-up, Jordan Cannon, Marion; and third runner-up: Kam Hartstack, Clarinda.
The contest was held under normal auction conditions and was free for fair goers to watch. The public was encouraged to participate. Nineteen professional auctioneers from the Midwest competed for the title of ‘Iowa State Champion Auctioneer’ a cash prize of $1,000, and the coveted Champion Belt Buckle which was provided courtesy of the Continental Auctioneers School.
