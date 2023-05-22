EPIPHANY — A Canova man has been identified as the person who died May 17 in two-vehicle crash two miles north of Epiphany in Miner County.
Preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 GMC Yukon XL was southbound on S.D. Highway 25. A Dixon zero-turn lawnmower was also southbound on Highway 25 in the lane of travel. The Yukon rear-ended the lawnmower in the lane of travel at 4:15 p.m.
