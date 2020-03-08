SIOUX FALLS — A Parker man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
According to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Rollin Lee Dollens, 52, was indicted on Feb. 11, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge William D. Gerdes on March 2 and pleaded not guilty to the Indictment.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The Indictment alleges that on Sept. 16, 2019, Dollens — “knowingly being an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance,” the press release said — knowingly possessed a firearm in Corson County.
The investigation is being conducted by the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Corson County Sheriff’s Office.
Dollens was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.
