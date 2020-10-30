SSC Man Scheduled For February Trial On Child Sexual Assault Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A South Sioux City, Nebraska, man will stand trial in February on five charges — including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child — for an alleged June incident at a Lake Yankton beach.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, could receive a life sentence if convicted on either count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. In Nebraska, the charge is a Class 1B felony with a penalty ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment.
Coronado Ortiz received a pre-trial hearing Friday in Cedar County District Court in Hartington, Nebraska. He had pleaded not guilty to the five charges during his August arraignment.
He is scheduled for a five-day trial starting Feb. 8, according to the Cedar County District Court Clerk’s office. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 25.
Coronado Ortiz is charged with engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at Lake Yankton and with providing her with alcohol, according to court records.
The first sexual assault charge alleges digital penetration, while the second charge alleges penile penetration.
Both charges allege the defendant, being at least 25 years of age or older, subjected another person at least 12 years of age but less than 16 years of age, to sexual assault.
In both cases, the alleged victim is listed with the same initials and the same birth month and year of October 2004.
Court documents outline the events leading up to Coronado Ortiz’s arrest and charges.
A woman called the 911 dispatch around 6:20 p.m. June 16 concerning the alleged incident at the Gavins Point Project’s Lake Yankton swimming beach. Cedar County authorities responded to the call because the site is located in that county.
After investigating, law enforcement officials arrested Coronado Ortiz and transported him to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
Besides the sexual assault charges, Coronado Ortiz faces three other charges related to the Lake Yankton incident. They include:
• One count of child abuse, a Class 3A felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
• One count of public indecency, a Class 2 misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine;
• One count of procuring alcoholic liquor to or for a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Previously, a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court determined sufficient evidence existed for the defendant to be bound over to Cedar County District Court for further proceedings.
Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe bound Coronado Ortiz over for formal arraignment in Cedar County District Court Aug. 20.
The state’s motion to increase bond was denied and remains $125,000 at 10%, according to court records. The defense had previously sought a bond reduction, which was denied. Under the current bail terms, the defendant would be released from jail for posting $12,500.
To read the full complaint, visit www.yankton.net.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.