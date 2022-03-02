Wizards and witches of all ages are invited to the Yankton Community Library on March 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a Winter Wizard Party.
There will be activities such as wand making, potion bottles, tabletop quidditch and more. Make sure to wear your wizard garb and attend a magical evening at the library.
This event is free with no registration required. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
