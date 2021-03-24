YHS To Bring Back Grand March For Prom

Despite senior jitters about the COVID pandemic canceling Yankton High School’s (YHS) prom again this year, this teen rite of passage is back, but in an altered form.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, this year’s YHS seniors and juniors will take their places in the gymnasium for the first Grand March since 2019. The March will be a vouchered event and masks will be required.
This year, the Yankton School District (YSD) will not be hosting the traditional dinner or dance, but Parents for a Safe Prom will host the after-prom event. Further details for that event have not yet been set.
Last spring’s school closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic started a cascade of cancellations that wiped out most school activities, including prom and the many events associated with graduation.
Parents did what they could to fill that gap, but members of this year’s senior class said they were nervous about what would happen — or not happen — this year.
“I was really worried that what happened to last year’s seniors might happen to us as well,” said YHS senior Emma Christensen, who had already purchased a dress for prom.
Brooke Anderson said that the usual apprehension associated with a big event like prom was coupled with the fear of it maybe not happening at all.
Abby Newman said she was thinking about prom, but would be OK if it didn’t happen.
“I was just thankful for everything I got senior year because I understand, this year’s different,” she said.
Students were concerned that there wouldn’t be an event at all this year, YHS Principal Jennifer Johnke told the Press & Dakotan.
“Knowing that we’re going to have Grand March, we’ve really gotten a lot of positive feedback from both students and parents,” she added.
Social distancing will be encouraged in the bleachers, but not for Grand March participants, Johnke said.
“When they walk down, they will walk as couples through Grand March,” she said. “The time that they are together is so short, less than less than a minute, but they will walk through together.”
Christensen said she was with her friends when Johnke’s text message about Grand March came through.
“We were all jumping up and down,” she said. “We were really excited that we could go to the Grand March.”
Newman said that getting to be in the Grand March is just one more good thing in a difficult year.
“I’m just thankful for anything I can get this year, and my friends are really excited, too,” she said.
For Anderson, it took a while to sink in, but the excitement is building, she said.
“This year, the students will again get to be part of that event,” Johnke said. “The will have the opportunity to walk through Grand March and have their name announced, as we have done for so many years at Yankton High School, of course, with the exception of 2020.”
Meanwhile, Johnke said it was still too soon to decide about plans for graduation.
