Cabin Fever Games Canceled For 2022

An effort to revive Yankton’s Cabin Fever Games late this month has been canceled, but organizers are hoping a new sponsor will warm up to the mid-winter event.
Yankton’s Pathways Shelter for the Homeless announced this week that it is canceling its Cabin Fever Games fundraiser for the second year but hopes to pass the baton to another local organization.
The event was originally scheduled to go on this month, but when area COVID infections spiked, the decision was made to cancel the event, Pathways’ Executive Director Jesse Bailey told the Press & Dakotan.
“We did not want to hold a super-spreader event,” he said.
Now that cases are beginning to decline, Bailey said he hopes another non-profit will want to pick up the event to fundraise for itself.
The Cabin Fever Games were conceived as a winter fundraiser to combat the winter blues by getting people active and outside. Teams would compete for prizes in several games, including turkey bowling, snow golf, cornhole toss and archery. The money raised went to support a local non-profit organization.
The first Cabin Fever Games were held by the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) in 2017. The event was picked up by Pathways the next year.
Pathways successfully ran the event until 2021, when it took a break because of the surge in COVID cases at the time, Bailey said.
Though it’s a fun event, it just isn’t an ideal fit for Pathways, he said.
“We’re hoping that another group can maybe take it over from us and run it a little later this year,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be in February.”
Bailey said he is still in the process of contacting other groups in town, but there has not been any definitive movement on that front yet.
“The games were a good way for us to get in touch with another group of people that love to have fun,” Bailey said. “That’s why we want another group to take it over. I think it could be a fun event going forward.”
