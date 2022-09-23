The first day of fall is officially Sept. 22. The day that I’m writing this is Sept. 18. Our family’s autumn has begun: My husband has begun his harvest hours.
He works at a grain elevator, and although he’s been working overtime for many weeks now, today is his first Sunday on duty for the season. We will not see much of him until the last farmer in the area has combined his field.
Ask any farmer’s (or, in this case, grain elevator operator’s) wife: Harvest time is tough.
It gets easier as the kids get older and are able to help out more around the place but having one spouse absent most of the waking hours is always hard on a marriage.
My goal, every year, is that this year is better than the year before and, so far, that’s been the case.
Fall, outside of my husband’s longer work hours, is busy season in its own rite. We’re harvesting the garden and fruit trees, making dried fruit snacks and fruit butters and jams, and freezing tomato sauce. We’re planning on when to winterize the yard and garden, clean out the chicken coops, and finish yearly maintenance on the house before the furnace is turned on. The kids’ homeschool activities are in full swing, and their 4-H end-of-year record books are due in a couple weeks.
I’ve learned a few lessons over the years as to what makes life a little easier when the hubby is gone most of the waking hours:
1. Don’t start any new projects — I can count my husband out as he’ll either be physically gone or, if at home, probably asleep. He won’t be able to help with any projects, should I get stuck, until after the area’s last farmer is done with harvest.
2. If something breaks, either I have to figure out how to fix it or it’ll remain broken until after harvest — Last fall, only a couple days into harvest, something went awry with the circuitry for our basement fluorescent lights. I don’t know much about electricity, so that light fixture stayed broken for the rest of harvest and we relied on flashlights.
3. When my husband comes home cranky, don’t take it personally — When we’re not seeing much of each other, and our conversations boil down to just a quick check-in each day, it doesn’t take long until we feel disconnected. It’s then easy for someone to get snappy. Let it go in one ear and out the other.
4. When I’m cranky, don’t let it spill out on my husband — Some people may claim this is a double standard; that my husband can be cranky but not me. But I’m not the one putting in 80-hour work weeks at the grain elevator. He deserves grace, and I can certainly take on the responsibility of not offloading my stress on him.
5. Take advantage of rainy days — Since my husband works at a grain elevator, a rain may not ground him as quickly as a farmer who can’t get into the field, but he has been known to get off early during a string of rainy days. This is not the time to do a project but rather a gift of family time. A board game is always a good choice for an unexpected evening off.
6. Fill my husband in on what’s going on in the life of the family — This isn’t to make him feel like he’s missing out but so that he feels like he’s missing out less. My husband wants to know what the kids are up to, who scored their personal record on the bowling team, if someone went to bed not feeling well, that a friend gave us a box of peaches off of her trees. These updates help him feel more connected to the family when he can’t be there.
In the whole scheme of things, the harvest season doesn’t last all that long. Usually my husband is back to typical work weeks by Thanksgiving. But from mid-September through mid-November, his work commitments are intense and the stress of having him away so much more during this time is tough on the marriage and family. I’m glad that so far, every year has been better than the year before and that I now have some solid rules of thumb to carry us through this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.