PIERRE — The Economic Development Professionals Association (EDPA) will host its inaugural conference. The conference, a two-day event, will take place in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, at Drifters Bar and Grille on Oct. 6 from noon-5 p.m. — followed by happy hour from 5-7 p.m. — and Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.-noon.
The agenda includes several sessions focused on economic development in our state and issues professionals are currently facing. A few key highlights for the day include:
• Effective Marketing Strategies;
• Creative Workforce Strategies;
• How to work with Utility Companies to Fund Economic Development;
• Roundtable Discussions with Fellow Developers ;
Registration for the event is available at EDPASD.com.
For more information about becoming a member or registering for the conference, visit ED-PASD.com or email info@edpasd.com.
The EDPA is an independent 501(c)6 organization focused on building vibrant communities and economic opportunities for all South Dakotans.
