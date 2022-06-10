The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during May 2022:
Jordan Hof, 26, and Phoebe Isobel Quimson, 29, both of Yankton, married May 1, 2022.
Dominic Condon, 45, and Alecia Two Bulls, 37, both of Yankton, married May 4, 2022.
Jesse Bicknell, 29, and Birgitta Warvarovsky, 39, both of Yankton, married May 7, 2022.
Timothy Jensen, 40, and Cindy Aune, 41, both of Volin, married May 7, 2022.
Roger Sailors, 58, and Jennifer Seelhoff, 49, both of Lincoln, Neb., married May 7, 2022.
Kordell Arnold, 24, and Kelly Finney, 22, both of Yankton, married May 9, 2022.
Mitchell Rice, 32, and Breanna Dunham, 26, both of Yankton, married May 14, 2022.
Nicholas Severson, 39, and Margaret Hawgood, 40, both of Yankton, married May 14, 2022.
Robert Vaughn, 28, and Gabriella Slowey, 25, both of Norfolk, Neb., married May 14, 2022.
Michael Millsap, 27, and Ashley Niles, 33, both of Gayville, married May 16, 2022.
Logan Fleming, 26, and Kelli Steffen, 25, both of Seward, Neb., married May 21, 2022.
Lane Walton, 24, and Bruklynn Henery, 24, both of Creighton, Neb., married May 21, 2022.
Jacob Buysse, 22, and Sadan Bettelyoun, 22, both of Brookings, married May 24, 2022.
Steven McCloud, 45, and Tobie Mariano, 46, both of Yankton, married May 26, 2022.
