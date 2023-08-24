The new executive director of Habitat for Humanity for Clay and Yankton counties said that more capital is required for homeowners to capitalize on the benefits of homeownership.
Cindy Erlandson, the Habitat for Humanity’s executive director, made the transition from her former role as HFH community outreach director when leaving the greater Sioux Falls area in April 2023.
Habitat for Humanity partners with people in the community, and all over the world, to help them build and improve the places that people call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
Before Erlandson joined the Habitat for Humanity organization, she was employed by the Good Samaritan Society for over a decade helping the elderly population with affordable housing.
Erlandson stated that, before accepting her new role with Habitat, she “knew they needed a leader,” and that’s what she intends on being.
“I want to be recognized as a community partner,” she stated. “I think there are some great organizations here, and I’ve noticed how wonderful they are to work with. I think that we can do so much good if we work together.”
Erlandson said that she is “super excited about the outreach and support that she’s received from Yankton and Clay counties” which is important because her role can have its fair share of obstacles.
But the good outweighs it all, she said.
Erlandson read aloud from the “thank you” card that she recently received from an elderly woman that was the recipient of this life-changing help: “You’re one in a million. I prayed for a miracle, and you were the miracle.”
Erlandson said, “she’d been saving money for a really long time. Her estimate was $13,000 and she saved $10,000 on her limited income. I checked with Mart Brothers construction of Vermillion, who said they’d complete her roof repair. She was also able to get her homeowners insurance reinstated that she lost for a while. The Mart Brothers also agreed to help with her gutters and paint her home.”
Erlandson stated that “partnerships are what they rely on” to grow in capacity amid limitations. This is a prime example of their mission, which is to “put God’s love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope,” she said.
In regard to the homes that the Habitat program builds, Erlandson said, “These houses are not free; there are no loopholes in the system. This program is definitely a hand up and not a handout.”
Considering the needs of the families impacted, Erlandson stated, “Donating dollars is a wonderful way to support the Habitat mission. You can also support the Restore by purchasing or donating items as well as volunteering with opportunities available for all skill levels.”
Erlandson pointed out that “these are hard-working folks” when referencing the people that need the support, help and resources that the community can provide.
Looking forward, Erlandson plans to help many families by “increasing the ‘aging in place’ program, the critical repairs program, along with building more houses” in the Vermillion and Yankton area.
