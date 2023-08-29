INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report of an assault at 1:16 p.m. Monday at an unspecified location.
• Police recovered an abandoned bicycle at 3:20 p.m. Monday on Summit Street.
• Police received a report at 4:29 p.m. Monday of a missing person on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report at 5:16 p.m. Monday of the theft of a lawn ornament on Dakota Street.
• Police received a report at 5:36 p.m. Monday of a possible probation violation by a male who turned himself in on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 9:36 p.m. Monday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report of an assault at 11 p.m. Monday near W. 31st Street and Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday of disorderly conduct involving young people drinking, loud noises and glass breaking on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday of a possible protection order violation on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday of a possible protection order violation on E. 11th Street.
• Police received a report Tuesday at 10:06 a.m. of school truancy on Memory Lane.
• Police received a report at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of a possible parole violation on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 13:16 p.m. Tuesday of a fight on Mulberry Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
