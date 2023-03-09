100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 10, 1923
• The Missouri River here fell 18 inches last night and left a good deal of ice to form a white fringe along the banks. Yesterday, all day, the river was jammed full of ice and those who went to the river were well paid for their effort. From the way the larger ice floes churned and twisted, passing through the piers, it is quite evident a few of the piling are still left, but they are working loose and passing on downstream.
• Bus folks here are much interested in the announcement that Sioux Falls parties will start a bus line Monday between Sioux Falls and Yankton. Vermillion and Sioux Falls have had a bus line operating for some time and the promoters believe a line between the Queen and Mother Cities will work out successfully.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 10, 1948
• School reopened in Scotland after the necessary recess caused by the disastrous school house fire Feb. 25. The high school, as well as the seventh and eighth grades, is holding classes in the city hall and resumed work Monday morning. The fifth and sixth grades are established in the servicemen’s club house. The four lower grades were not affected by the fire and their work was not interrupted.
• Birthday greetings are in order this week, when the Girl Scouts of Yankton join with Girl Scouts throughout the country in observing the organization’s 36th birthday anniversary on Friday, March 12. Over 200 Scouts in Yankton are participating in a varied program of activities which include arts and crafts, out of door craft, nature work, literature and drama, international friendship, community life, sports and games, music and dancing, health and safety.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 10, 1973
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 791 will celebrate its 45th anniversary Tuesday, March 13. Membership in the beginning totaled 24, and today has increased to 503. Mesdames Julia Rempp, Ann Walling and Orphelia Wolff have been continuous members since 1927.
• Syndee Orton, eighth grade student at Gayville-Volin junior high, has been named winner of the local eighth grade spelling contest. She will now participate in the five state contests to be held in Sioux Falls April 14. Syndee is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordan Orton, Gayville.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 10, 1998
• The Mount Marty men’s basketball team received a spirited farewell from about 150 well-wishers Monday during a public pep rally at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. The team left Monday for Idaho, where it begins national tournament play on Thursday.
• The Yankton Bucks’ defense held Sioux Falls Washington to 10 second-half points and propelled them to a 45-32 win Monday night in the District 2AA Playoffs. The Bucks, 10-9, travel to Brandon Valley Tuesday for the district championship.
