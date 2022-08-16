Yankton Guard Unit To Become Charlie Battery Again

Yankton is about to be home to Charlie Battery once again.
The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) announced Tuesday that the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update (FDU) in October.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton is about to be home to Charlie Battery once again.
The South Dakota National Guard (SDNG) announced Tuesday that the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update (FDU) in October.
“Effective Oct. 1, 2022, the battalion will reorganize to meet the increased demands of this new FDU,” the SDNG said in a press release. “The battalion will grow by 113 additional soldiers to over 450 soldiers. It will also relocate units to maximize training, logistics support and readiness requirements. The Headquarters Battery, Forward Support Company and Alpha Battery will be stationed in Watertown; Bravo Battery will be located in Sioux Falls; and Charlie Battery will be located in Yankton.”
The Yankton Guard unit had been known as Battery C, or Charlie Battery, for almost 50 years until it was reorganized and renamed Bravo Battery in 2012. As Charlie Battery, it was activated three times during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The 1-147th mission is to provide long-range, precision artillery fire to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force, along with supported multifunctional logistics.
Currently the battalion's primary weapon system is the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). The 1-147th currently has two firing batteries — Alpha Battery located in Aberdeen and Bravo Battery located in Yankton — each with eight M270A1 launchers.
Under the new alignment, the 1-147th will add a third firing battery, Charlie Battery, and increase launchers to raise the total to 27. The battalion's current M270A1 launchers will be turned in and the units will receive new M270A2 launchers.
"The changes to 1-147th are necessary to keep up with the current and future wartime requirements" said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, adjutant general for the South Dakota National Guard, in the press release. "South Dakota has a long tradition of providing outstanding Field Artillery units to fight our nation's wars. It is no surprise the battalion was selected as the first MLRS Battalion in the National Guard make this conversion."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.