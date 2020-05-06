Cases Disposed:
April 18-24, 2020
Danette Leeann Vico, Menno; No driver’s license; $122.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court.
Damian Allan Janssen, 1407 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Theophile Luke Bruguier, Junior, Pierre; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tristan Kaleb Terell Melton, 110 W. 3rd Street #204, Yankton; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; $856.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $856.50 Penitentiary sentence of 5 years; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeffrey Wagner, Creighton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Jeannette Elaine Borah, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; $706.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation.
Keri Linn Curtis, 1107 Kennedy Drive, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $856.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation.
Dylan Hauger, 220 ½ Capitol St. Apt. 6, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Logan R. Kallhoff, 304 W. 4th St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Joseph Deng Aganj Mamot, Sioux Falls; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
William John Apple, 304 West 4th Street #1, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $465.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Recharged by indictment; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by indictment.
Robert M. Tejral, 1531 Joseph Circle 2, Yankton; Ordinance 962-fail to pay parking tickets; $102.
Leighann M. Miller, Newman Grove, Neb.; Exhibition driving; $122.50.
Emily Elizabeth Popovich, 1107 Summit St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $127.50.
Jennifer McGinnis, 2705 Abbott Circle, Yankton; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; $122.50.
Lucas Richard Gaukel, 301 Bunker Lane #21, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged.
Jerry Russell Caton, 813 Park Street, Yankton; Disobey traffic signs-not stop; $116.50.
Phillip Wolfe, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
———
Cases Disposed:
April 25-May 1, 2020
Heather Wilson, 3013 Mary St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $207.19; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
John Alan Harmelink, Spirit Lake, Iowa; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Brittany Vandiver, Volin; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $122.50.
Ambre Jeffery, Volin; Renewal registration during assigned month; $122.50.
Peggy S. Coke, Bloomfield, Neb.; Illegal lane change; $122.50.
Ryan Phillip Hunter, 1403 Peninah Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Vernon Stracqualursi, 415 W. 15th, Lot 13, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged.
Taylor Raye Dominguez, 2011 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $856.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle Gallop, 2200 Douglas, Lot 53, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $315.70; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kathryn Pauline Kokesh, Wagner; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $68.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Guy J. Conway, Bloomfield, Neb.; Misprision of felony; $426.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Jordon Lee Lafrentz, Crofton, Neb.; Restrictions on sunscreening devices on windshield; $122.50.
Randy Charles Sullivan, Vermillion; $122.50.
Melissa Megan Weberg, 2400 Douglas Ave. #64, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $580.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged.
