The Yankton Area Parkinson Support Group meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 3, has been canceled for November due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
The next meeting will be held Dec. 1 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.; you are asked to use the south door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.