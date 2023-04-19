100 Years Ago
Friday, April 20, 1923
• Yesterday’s wind storm was so bad at the river front that Capt. Jos. Giesler found it necessary to tie up the ferry-boat at noon, or run the risk of getting blown aground on some sand-bar, an experience he went through a few years ago that tied up traffic for a week. The river gauge stood at 5.5 this morning, a drop from 6.0 recorded yesterday morning, and it was this fall, coupled with the high south wind, that made crossing with the boat so risky yesterday.
• An invading Russian army swept into Yankton last evening, taking possession of orchard plots and trees and fences, and even showing upon down town streets. The invaders were Russian thistles, or plain old-fashioned tumbleweeds. Where they came from nobody seemed to know but the strong wind about 8 o’clock Thursday evening brought them through the streets, some of them large enough to confuse motorists, and left them lodged in every convenient retreat.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 20, 1948
• A display of Photostat copies of historical documents of Dakota Territory and the early years of South Dakota statehood is being made in the window of the Press and Dakotan building on Walnut street this week. The documents are the property of the South Dakota State Historical Society which is sponsoring the exhibits by newspapers over the state, and the Photostat copies were made possible by the Pierre Chamber of Commerce.
• It isn’t hard to visualize progress for Yankton and the state when one visits the scene of the government’s big construction project at Fort Randall. So much has been done there in a short while, and so much is being accomplished every day, that seeing it is like taking a draught of some stimulating elixir, and it becomes difficult to imagine that anything around these parts could stand still for very long.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 20, 1973
• Winds in a spring storm hitting Yankton Thursday afternoon somehow whipped under metal roofing at the Yankton College Nash Gym and ripped a major chunk up and over. The winds were measured here at average speeds of 35-45 knots and peaked up to 65 knots during the peak of the storm here for less than five minutes.
• The Yankton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Thursday endorsed the development of Morgen Park and urged the City Commission to accept the property, as recommended Tuesday by the Chamber Residential Development Committee, subject to the approval of funds for the park’s development by the federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 20, 1998
• As Yankton’s “Volunteer of the Year,” Joyce Briggs knows about making time. She has devoted 28 years to efforts ranging from scouting, the handicapped and public speaking to literacy, housing and health care. She has even served in the Peace Corps and sponsors a Third World child.
• Linda Kollars has learned a great deal about frontier life through research and collecting antiques. She displayed her antiques and shared her findings during the Questers state convention over the weekend at the Kelly Inn. The Questers organization is devoted to historical research and collectibles. Yankton has six chapters, the most of any city in the state.
