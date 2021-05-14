Avera Sacred Heart Hospital has been named a 5-star facility by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). It joins four other Avera hospitals in earning this designation. Star ratings enable consumers to more quickly and easily assess the patient experience of care information that is provided on the Care Compare website.
This comes on the heels of the March announcement that Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is among the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the United States, according to the Chartis Center for Rural Health.
In addition to Avera Sacred Heart, the sites earning the highest (5-star) rating include:
• Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, Sioux Falls
• Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Aberdeen
• Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Mitchell
• Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls
Receiving this level of recognition is a significant achievement.
“I’m proud of our employees and providers for the work they have done to earn this recognition from CMS,” said Doug Ekeren, president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “We are providing some of the best care in the nation right here in Yankton.”
“Earning the highest possible rating is a reflection of the dedication our employees and providers give to our communities and the patients we serve,” added David Erickson, MD, Avera’s Chief Medical and Innovation Officer. “This past year we persevered, we adapted and we innovated. Most importantly, our health care workers showed up with empathy and compassion to provide quality care. It is a great honor to be recognized for that work during such an unprecedented time in health care.”
CMS updated data on Care Compare, including the overall hospital quality star rating, on April 28, 2021. Over 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals, including over 130 Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Centers and over 30 Department of Defense (DoD) military hospitals, across the country were part of the recent data refresh. The Care Compare overall hospital rating system summarizes a variety of quality measures into a single star rating, making it easier for consumers to compare hospitals. The overall star rating summarizes quality information, including mortality, safety, readmissions, patient experience and overall effectiveness and efficiency of care. The five top performing Avera sites consistently exceeded national and state scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.