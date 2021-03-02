Official: Take Whatever COVID Vaccine Is Available To You

An Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH) official is encouraging the general public to take the available COVID-19 vaccine rather than wait for other options.
ASHH vaccination coordinator Elizabeth Healy offered that advice during a call with Yankton media Tuesday.
The hospital has received a number of calls about the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, which received emergency federal approval this week. The J&J vaccine requires only one shot rather than the two doses required with the Pfizer and Moderna immunizations.
ASHH has received the Pfizer vaccines, and the immunization effort has gone well in recent weeks, Healy said. She considers the rollout ahead of schedule compared to earlier expectations.
Currently, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has opened the vaccines to residents over age 65 along with others who fall into specific categories. She anticipates the immunizations will be offered to the general public once these first phases are completed.
While Yankton serves as a regional medical, job and trade area, the ASHH vaccine supply is based on Yankton County’s population. Those in other South Dakota counties should receive their shots through designated local health facilities, while Nebraskans should receive immunizations through their state health department.
