During Major Events, Responders Work 24/7

Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach and Paramedic Troy Cowman sat in neighboring vehicles Saturday, performing double duty during the Riverboat Days parade in downtown Yankton.
Besides viewing the parade entries, they were also waiting for anything that arose with the estimated 100,000 visitors in the community over the weekend.
The same could be said for the Yankton Police Department officers and Yankton County Sheriff’s office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Yankton County Search and Rescue unit and Yankton County Office of Emergency Management.
Emergencies don’t stop during a celebration such as Riverboat Days, and neither do the first responders. During Riverboat Days, Yankton’s population of 15,000 residents swells to become one of the largest cities in South Dakota.
If duty calls, the firetrucks roll even if it means pulling out of the parade, Kurtenbach said.
“Today, three of our trucks and a bunch of our auxiliary members and kids are part of the parade. This has been a tradition we’ve done for years. It’s important for us to be part of all the community events,” he said.
“But if we have trucks in the parade and we receive a call, the trucks pull off at an intersection. They drop off the people who aren’t going to the fire and then respond to the call. We also have volunteers who aren’t part of the parade and will respond from different parts of town.”
Most of the Riverboat Days action occurred in Riverside Park, but activities also drew crowds to the rodeo arena, the 4-H building and other venues. And those crowds were in addition to the usual heavy visitation at Lewis and Clark Lake, the Missouri River, campgrounds, trails and other sites.
The influx of visitors can bring with it a number of medical needs, Cowman said. The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) anticipates more ambulance calls ranging from accidents to medical emergencies. In addition, the crews can expect the usual calls received on a typical weekend.
During Riverboat Days, the EMS maintains three ambulance crews rather than the usual two. Each crew consists of a paramedic and emergency medical technician (EMT).
“During Riverboat Days, it’s business as usual, but it’s often a little more business,” Cowman said. “Some years, the number of calls isn’t too much more than normal. Other years, it keeps our crews running all weekend. We have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.”
The additional crowds place more demand on the EMS crews, Cowman said.
“We have to bring in people who would normally have (Riverboat Days) weekend off and get to enjoy everything,” he said. “But they have the pager and are ready for whatever comes. We make sure we have people who are accessible.”
Law enforcement also prepares for the increased activity during such heavy traffic periods.
The Yankton Police Department begins its work months ahead of Riverboat Days, according to Chief Jason Foote.
“We start preparing early in the summer, making sure that all staff knows that, with an event this size, we need everyone working,” he said. “We then assign a sergeant to write an action plan with details of the event and to schedule shifts and responsibilities.”
Law enforcement seeks the public’s cooperation in keeping things running smoothly, Foote said.
“With Riverboat Days, safety is a big concern so we let people know that we want them to have fun but be responsible and safe by finding sober rides,” he said. “We also make sure everyone knows that there will be extra law enforcement in the area to help ensure everyone can have a good time safely.”
During Riverboat Days, the typical calls deal with drunk driving, disorderly conduct and assaults as well as other minor liquor law violations, Foote said.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is also running its sobriety checkpoints this month in Yankton County and other selected counties in the state.
The local emergency calls during Riverboat Days and other times aren’t limited to the City of Yankton. Cooperation among various communities, counties and state, federal and tribal agencies are needed for a border town on the Missouri River.
Cowman has seen more cases at Lewis and Clark Lake during Riverboat Days and other times.
“We have seen an uptick in calls out to the lake, campgrounds and trails,” he said. “We have the boaters who call with someone in distress on the lake, so we meet them at the dock. We see all types of calls, and it keeps us running.”
With the drought, Kurtenbach is watching out for more fire calls. The Yankton Fire Department consists of 47 volunteers and paid staff who undertake a tremendous amount of training, meetings and fire calls, he said. Families, employers and co-workers also play supportive roles, he said.
COVID-19 has created more stress and protocols for first responders, including medical personnel who must wear protective gear, Cowman said. The pandemic has taken a toll on both physical and mental health, with debriefing offered after calls if needed.
For the most part, Riverboat Days visitors seemed to show a heightened appreciation for this year’s festival after the 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic, the first responders said.
Kurtenbach credited the Riverboat Days committee for its year-round work and for everything falling into place.
“Riverboat Days has been awesome. It’s been a big crowd, and people seem really ready to go out and do things like this,” he said. “They enjoy the weather and just being around folks. They’re doing it safely and having some fun.”
Foote pointed to the positive attitudes showing throughout the weekend.
“It’s great to have Riverboat Days back again and to see such a large crowd having fun and not having many issues is really positive for the city,” he said.
“COVID gave us a lot of challenges but we keep on doing what we do because of the people of Yankton are important to us this is truly a great city to live and work in.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.