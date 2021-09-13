The Yankton Police Department (YPD) has released information regarding a gunshot incident at a residence Saturday.
According to YPD commander Todd Brandt, around 5:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were summoned to the 300 block of Greenview Dr. for a welfare check. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot. Officers were able to locate the source of the gunshot and provided medical attention. A male subject was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Brandt continued that there is no concern for the public’s safety and that, out of respect for the family, no further information will be released.
