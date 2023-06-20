PIERRE — A letter, written 200 years ago, sent by frontiersman and explorer Hugh Glass in June 1823, conveyed the death of a comrade, and described the first recorded act of Christian worship in South Dakota.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Glass was known as a rugged adventurer, hunter, and fur trader. In the spring of 1823, he joined General William Ashley’s Missouri River Expedition.
The letter, held in the collections of the South Dakota State Archives, was sent by Hugh Glass to the parents of fellow trapper John S. Gardner who died in the early morning hours of June 2, 1823. Arikara Indians attacked the party while camped along the Missouri River near present-day Mobridge.
Glass’s letter, noting a specific event in the history of the fur trade era in South Dakota, explains the aftermath. “My painful duty it is to tell you of the death of your son…He lived a little while after he was shot and asked me to inform you of his sad fate. We brought him to the ship when he soon died.”
There has always been conjecture as to whether this is Hugh Glass’s own handwriting, or if someone wrote the letter for Glass. Regardless, it is an important historical document — a primary source placing these men on the shores of the Missouri River in June 1823.
After the Ashley Expedition, Glass returned to his life of trapping and trading. He was famously mauled by a grizzly bear along the Grand River in Perkins County. In the winter of 1833, he was killed by a band of Arikara on the Yellowstone River.
The Hugh Glass letter is available for viewing on the South Dakota Digital Archives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.