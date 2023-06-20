PIERRE — A letter, written 200 years ago, sent by frontiersman and explorer Hugh Glass in June 1823, conveyed the death of a comrade, and described the first recorded act of Christian worship in South Dakota.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Glass was known as a rugged adventurer, hunter, and fur trader. In the spring of 1823, he joined General William Ashley’s Missouri River Expedition.

