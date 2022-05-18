PIERRE — Secretary of State Steve Barnett encourages South Dakotans to register to vote ahead of the deadline for the June 7, 2022, primary election. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is May 23.
“Voter participation is the foundation of our democracy and I encourage every eligible South Dakota resident who is not yet registered to complete the process and ensure your voice is heard,” stated Secretary of State Steve Barnett. “In order to participate in the June 7 Primary Election, voter registration forms for unregistered South Dakotans must be received by their county auditor by 5 p.m. local time on Monday, May 23.”
Voter registration in South Dakota is conducted by each county auditor and municipal finance officer. In addition, you may also register to vote at one of the following locations:
• Driver license exam stations;
• Public assistance agencies providing food stamps, Medicaid, TANF or WIC;
• Department of Human Services offices that provide assistance to the disabled;
• Military recruitment offices.
