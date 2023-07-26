100 Years Ago
Friday, July 27, 1923
• Finals in the first tournament of the Yankton Golf and Country Club will be played off Saturday and Sunday on the course north of the city, it was announced today by the committee in charge. Drawings were made yesterday from among those who have qualified, with 11 foursomes on the list as now prepared. John Keating is in general command of one side, and C.A. Lack of the other.
• The Rivins general store at Kaylor, a small town between Scotland and Tripp on the Milwaukee road, was entered and robbed last night, according to information telephoned to Sheriff James Foley early this morning. The thieves took 25 men’s suits, a quantity of underwear, silks, shoes, woolen goods, silk ties and fifteen silk shirts, to the total value of about $1,500.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 27, 1948
• It won’t be Acres O’Reilly’s Acres, but the central theme of the latest Dick Tracy episode will come to life in Yankton in a few weeks with the opening of a new outdoor drive-in theater. Announcement of plans was made today by Max Slaughter and T. B. Butler, both of Yankton, who will own and operate the establishment. They state that the planning of the fresh-air theatre has been completed and that the building of facilities has begun. It will be located just north of Yankton on U.S. Highway 81, on the east side of the road.
• Juke boxes are not forbidden in licensed bars, Judge R. C. Bakewell ruled late yesterday in circuit court in Mitchell, according to a memorandum of decision received this morning by Fred J. Nichol, Davison county states attorney. The decision follows a refusal by Circuit Judge C. C. Puckett, Yankton, a year ago, forbidding police officers to confiscate juke boxes, Nichol said. Nichol started the case for South Dakota for the spring term of circuit court here as a “test case” to determine whether juke boxes are unlawful in bars.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 27, 1973
• The Yankton team in the Little League regional tournament here was eliminated by a powerhouse kids’ team called Timberline of Rapid City. Steve Woof of Timberline struck out 16 Yankton batters while Jeff Pasco of the Yankton Little Leaguers held the Rapid City youngsters to just two hits in the game.
• Some Yankton baseball fans might call it unbelievable, discouraging, even frustrating, but it has been over seven games since the Yankton Lakers have been able to beat the Crofton Bluejays, 1972 South Dakota State Amateur Champions. Again, last night, the Bluejays kept their winning streak against the Lakers alive by taking the first of a possible three-game series in the Lewis & Clark League Playoffs, 8-2.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 27, 1998
• The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has informed Mount Marty College that two AAUP members will be on the Yankton campus in September to investigate the termination of two professors. The AAUP is gathering information into the firing of English Professor Jerry W. Wilson in February. The group is also investigating the December termination of Philosophy professor Dominick “Nick” Braune.
• Nearly 14 years after the school’s closing, Yankton College graduates returned to Yankton, some for the first time since graduation. The fact that the school itself no longer exists, and with time the number of alumni gets fewer and fewer, does not seem to matter to those who gathered in Yankton this weekend.
