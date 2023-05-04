Yankton Man Who Rejected Plea Deal, Pleads Guilty To Child Porn

After rejecting a plea deal in February, a Yankton man has pleaded guilty to a charge of production of child pornography and awaits sentencing in custody.
Jason Sejnoha of Yankton pleaded guilty on March 20 to count one of the federal indictment against him.
The first count states that, on two separate occasions in May 2021, Sejnoha produced visual depictions of a female under age 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct and that Sejnoha knowingly violated federal laws when he attempted to produce the depictions on equipment — including a computer — that had been shipped and transported via interstate and foreign commerce and mailed, according to court documents.
This week, a draft presentence report (PSR) was submitted to the court.
Sejnoha faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine or both and a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release. Also, he could go back to prison for five years for violating his supervised release.
If Sejnoha commits a new offense — including sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of children, transportation for illegal sexual activity and related crimes, kidnapping or sex trafficking of children by force, fraud or coercion — he could have his sentence revoked and be resentenced to prison for life.
In early February, after requesting a hearing to change his plea to guilty, Sejnoha informed the court that he would not be pleading guilty but still wanted a jury trial, court documents show.
Sejnoha’s retained attorney, Ryan Kolbeck of Sioux Falls, made an oral motion at the hearing to continue the trial for 60 days to give the defendant time to retain another attorney. Judge Veronica Duffy granted the motion. Kolbeck’s representation of Sejnoha was terminated in mid-February and Manuel J. de Castro, also of Sioux Falls, was retained to represent Sejnoha.
It seemed the case was headed to trial. Sejnoha was again facing four counts, including three additional counts in connection with having allegedly used two other female minors and one male minor to produce child pornography.
A month later, Sejnoha informed the court that he was again willing to enter a guilty plea.
The guilty plea was entered and accepted on March 20. Also, Sejnoha waived his right to object to the PSR and sentencing recommendation.
Sejnoha, who had been on pre-trial release, asked the court to allow him post-plea release until his sentencing so he could wind up his business.
Duffy ruled that there were no extraordinary circumstances to justify Sejnoha’s release prior to sentencing. Also, according to Duffy’s order for detention, there was no possibility that prosecutors would not recommend jail time, there was a substantial risk Sejnoha would not appear at the sentencing and he presented a danger to the safety of another person in the community.
Sejnoha was committed to the custody of the attorney general and remanded to prison until his sentencing June 5 in Sioux Falls.
