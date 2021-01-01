Looking Back And Looking Ahead

It would be an understatement to say the past year for the city and county of Yankton has been dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also safe to say that the coming year will see both entities grappling with the recovery efforts relating to the pandemic.
However, while the virus did disrupt many plans city and county officials had, both governments made great strides in 2020 and look to do even more in the New Year.
Recently, Yankton County Commission chairperson Cheri Loest and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon discussed the previous year with the Press & Dakotan and what residents can expect to see in 2021.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
The pandemic didn’t mean that the city and county weren’t getting things done. Both entities amassed numerous achievements as the year progressed.
Leon said topping the list is a quality-of-life project that residents have envisioned for years finally coming to fruition in Fantle Memorial Park.
“Getting the Huether Family Aquatics facility underway, breaking ground there and getting much of the construction complete, is a big accomplishment,” she said. “We still have a ways to go before a planned opening next year, but we moved that project along very quickly.”
Additionally, she said the city has also been able to get the ball rolling on needed repairs stemming from the spring 2019 flood.
“We awarded a contract with Banner Engineering to help us do some analysis on our FEMA project, which is associated with the flooding from 2019 on Marne Creek,” she said. “Hopefully we can prepare for future projects there.”
Leon also cited the city’s response to the pandemic as an achievement.
“We’ve done, I think, very well in terms of being able to be creative with staffing and providing services when our facilities and our buildings were not really set up for that,” she said.
She said completion of local road projects on Riverside Drive, Fifth Street and 12th Street rounded out some of the city’s achievements in 2020.
Meanwhile, Loest said the county made headway on long-standing road and bridge issues.
“We’ve been trying to discuss that whenever Mike Sedlacek is at our meeting to highlight many of the red-level bridges that are in need of replacement,” Loest said. “We have been slowly picking away at those bridges, and that list is getting smaller and smaller.”
She added they even came up with some creative remedies.
“We did an experiment, if you will, on Old (Highway) 50 with not doing a full two-inch overlay,” she said. “We did a ‘leveling mat’ … on that to improve the ride of that road and we’ve gotten lots of good feedback on that. It wasn’t cheap, but was certainly worth the investment. It’s not just a chip-seal; it was a step above that, and our goal is to do that process on more roads going forward.”
Loest said the COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the county to add more accessibility to meetings and other business.
“We’ve provided more online access,” she said. “COVID has certainly changed our lifestyles these days and we’re doing a lot more online access. For our meetings, you can sit in the comfort of your home and watch the meetings from home.”
She also cited receiving a $600,000 grant for improvements on East Side Drive as a positive on the year.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Of course, both governments had plans that didn’t quite come to fruition.
“The thing we really wanted to get done this year was addressing Article V in our zoning ordinance, which has to do with agriculture,” Loest said. “There was a proposal made and the commission felt it wasn’t the right proposal to bring that more into alignment with today’s views.”
Next Tuesday, the County Commission is slated to set special public meetings for later in January to discuss proposed changes to Article V.
The pandemic also paused the county’s attempts at reconciling with a number of residents who were pursuing a potential split from Yankton County.
“Earlier in the year, we had the townships that were considering petitioning to leave Yankton County, and that was certainly a low spot in our year,” Loest said. “We had some meetings with the folks in those areas. They were productive meetings; I think we started a good dialogue, but again, COVID put a squelch on their efforts and ours to remedy that situation. Next year, I hope to continue the dialogue between the county township boards and general citizens who live in the outskirt area of the county.”
In the city, Leon said a popular downtown enhancement program was lost due to budgetary concerns.
“We did not do the façade grant for the downtown this year,” she said. “We put that on hold, not knowing what our financial picture would be and not knowing if we would have time to do that.”
She added that other, side projects fell by the wayside as a result of the pandemic.
“We had some smaller things that were more community-interest projects like a citywide flag,” she said. “We still were able to get most of our projects complete, but we certainly couldn’t keep everything on the checklist.”
DUELING RECOVERIES
Both the City of Yankton and Yankton County will have an added challenge as they make their way through pandemic recovery in the coming year. Both are still trying to get a foothold on recovering from flooding events in 2019 — the city from the March 2019 Bomb Cyclone and the county from record flooding in the James River valley in September 2019.
Leon said how these recoveries pan out is yet to truly be seen, especially with the pandemic response continuously evolving.
“Recovery is a bit unknown,” she said. “Now it appears we have a secondary stimulus package that we might be dealing with and we may benefit from. I’m not sure. That may help with some of our infrastructure needs. We’re still waiting to find out the details and the guidelines there.”
Still, she’s hopeful that work — especially concerning the flood damage along Marne Creek — will be well underway by the end of 2021.
“I’m hoping we’re going to see some construction plans or some phase plans for the Marne Creek project on the flood hazard mitigation trail,” she said.
Loest said it will be some time before real recovery can begin on the pandemic.
“We all know COVID is going to be around for certainly the first six months,” she said. “(Vaccination) is going to take some time to distribute, so I look for the first four months to continue as we are today — encouraging people to avoid contact, wear a mask and be safe.”
However, she said many strides will be made in 2021 as far as recovering from 2019’s flooding.
“The county has been very fortunate that the submissions we have made above our allocation are going to be awarded,” she said. “We are hoping to get a Bridge Improvement Grant to replace Stone Church Bridge (in 2021) so we have allocated $1 million for the 20% match required on bridges that large.”
PLANS FOR 2021
While the pandemic will play heavily into the coming year, there’s also optimism among officials about what could be accomplished in 2021.
Loest said attempts at town hall meetings throughout the year ended up being a casualty of the pandemic, and officials would like to rectify this in 2021.
“I would like to get back to those once we get the all-clear that it’s safe to have public gatherings again,” she said.
Additionally, she said the county is looking at revamping how it handles juvenile justice.
“We started a discussion with the state about a juvenile detention alternative initiative,” she said. “Davison County, Brown County, Brookings and Codington County have started this program within the last year or two and are seeing some success in controlling their juvenile detention and also better success with the outcome of those juveniles.”
Leon said there’s still plenty the city wants to accomplish in 2021, but prioritization will be key.
“I’m sure we’re still going to move forward with some local street projects,” she said. “We have some quality of life things planned — playground equipment at Westside Park for example. We have a water main on Jacqueline Dr. that we would like to do, but we’re going to have to take a little bit of an assessment of where we are financially and what we can afford to do, where we think our sales tax will be and what will happen with our local, state and national economy moving ahead.”
Another big consideration for the city in 2021 — now that the long-sought Huether Family Aquatics Center is in place, how will it be handled?
“We’re excited about that, but we know it’s going to take a lot of time, focus and attention this summer,” Leon said.
She said there are also plans for designing the replacement to the Cedar Street bridge and wastewater treatment plant improvements. Street construction is also planned on portions of 23rd Street, Spruce Street, 30th Street and Whiting Drive.
Leon is also hoping for the return of a popular city program in 2021.
“I would like to see a façade grant again for 2021,” she said. “That’s not currently budgeted, but I would like to talk with the commission about that.”
MARIJUANA
A momentous shift in public perception means that municipalities across South Dakota will have to grapple with another new element: legalized marijuana.
After measures legalizing recreational and medicinal cannabis were passed by the people, both the city and county are planning to look at how they will deal with the change in laws.
“Marijuana is something we need to get ready for because it’s coming,” Leon said. “We’re still in the process of understanding — as everyone is — what the Department of Revenue and the Legislature is going to do with this.”
She said the city is doing some of its own planning ahead of time.
“Our city attorney and (Police Chief John) Harris are part of a Municipal League committee that’s meeting to talk as a group of attorneys, finance officers and police departments about some of the things they’re concerned about when it comes to what it would mean for local governments,” she said. “We’re going to have to spend some time this year talking about the commission’s views, desires, thoughts and also listening to the community as to what it is they’d like to see.”
Loest said the county is also waiting to see what the state does.
“That will certainly be a highly discussed topic at the legislative level in Pierre,” she said. “That will trickle down once they figure it out a little more to what the counties, cities and townships are able to do.”
ON TO THE NEW YEAR
While looking ahead to the coming year, Loest said the local medical community ought to be praised for how it’s handled this past year.
“I know it’s tough and we have lots of extreme opinions on things — especially at the national level and state level,” she said. “You always hope your community can come together and do the right thing for the greater good, and our hospital has been so good about responding to this virus as far as being there for the community, getting information out to the people in the community and working together to achieve the goal of surviving this virus. I think we’ve done a pretty darn good job of doing that without essentially shutting our economy down.”
Leon said she’s looking forward to the community being able to come together again in person.
“We’re most looking forward to being together again,” she said. “Whether that’s at the Huether Family Aquatics Center or our bigger events, I think we’ve learned this year that we can do a lot on technology — and that will forever change the way we conduct business with the public and each other — but there is power in being together.”
