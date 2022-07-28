Hurley School Mementos Go On Auction Block

HURLEY — Hey, Hurley alumni! Would you like to own a piece of school history?
On Saturday, the Viborg-Hurley School is holding a Hurley Memorabilia Auction. School officials will conduct the event following the Hot Hurley Nights parade, which starts at 10:30 a.m.
The auction will be held in the parking lot west of the Viborg-Hurley Middle School, according to the district’s Facebook page. Proceeds from the auction will go toward the restoration of the small gym bleachers.
Viborg-Hurley Superintendent Brett Mellem could not be reached for additional information or comment by Thursday’s deadline.
The following were listed for sale as of Thursday night:
• Scoreboard that works and comes with a controller;
• Scoreboard that does not work;
• Center panel of the valance from the stage curtain (contains the HHS initials);
• Small gym original floor boards (limited quantities);
• Banner containing a photo of the 2008 Hurley-Marion Cobras 9AA State Football Champions;
• Drum with the words “Hurley High School” on it;
• Band uniforms, featuring the orange, black and white school colors;
• Orange and black banner with the message “Home of the Hurley Bulldogs”;
• Orange and Black Banner with the message “Hurley Bulldogs 1992 Girls State B Basketball Champions”;
• A sign with the word “Hurley”;
More items may be added, according to the district’s Facebook page.
