100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 25, 1921
• The caisson for Pier 3 in the Meridian Highway bridge has reached the bed of the river today and sandhogs are working steadily. Night work started last night, and three eight hour shifts are rushing the completion of the pier as fast as possible.
• The corner of Third and Douglas has become watermelon market, as the plot a block toward the river was hay market in the days when hay was a commodity largely used here.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 25, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 25, 1971
• Mount Marty College will have another husband-wife team on its faculty when classes start for the fall term Sept. 2. Sister Evangeline Anderson, Ph.D., president of the college, has announced the appointment of Bernard T. Murphy and his wife Valerie as members of the MMC instructional faculty. He will be teaching in the department of business and economics; she will be teaching courses in psychology.
• Towering 90 feet over the campus of the University of South Dakota, a five foot diameter cylinder will soon house the 10 stenor horns of a $40,000 carillon. The carillon was the gift of the late John Quirk of Hastings, Neb. Mrs. Quirk and children have given the $50,000 necessary to build the structure and to landscape the area.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 25, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.