SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Parkinson Foundation will host Step Big Walk for Parkinson’s at a new location, Pasley Park in Sioux Falls, on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Step Big Walk is an annual event held to create awareness for Parkinson’s disease. All funds raised through Step Big Walk help provide educational resources, grants, and support for families in South Dakota touched by the disease.
An estimated 5,000 people in South Dakota, and 10 million worldwide, are living with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s is a progressive movement and neurogenerative brain disorder. The cause of the disease is still relatively unknown. There is no cure, but available treatments are aimed at improving symptoms of the disease.
For more information about Step Big Walk, visit www.southdakotaparkinson.org/step-big-walk
