Recipe For Success

Ribfest, the first of Yankton’s summer events to return since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being hailed by its organizers as a success, a good sign for other area events this summer.
Last year, most regional summer festivals were canceled due to an inability to book vendors and performers, Ribfest included.
Also, the event has faced some notable obstacles in recent history, ranging from changing dates and locations to the weather but none of those were factors Saturday.
“It’s been great having it come back,” Tara Leonard, Ribfest event coordinator, told the Press & Dakotan. “We missed it last year, and it was sad that we didn’t have it, but this year, bringing it back felt good and we were definitely ready for it.”
This year, organizers checked for any conflicts before deciding on a date, said Ribfest Committee member Jeff Dayhuff.
“Before we had it, it was on June 1. Then, when we took it over, it was on June 7,” he said. “Then, this year, we went to the second week in June, and I think that worked out probably better because we didn’t have any conflicts.”
Because the first week in June is usually the South Dakota BBQ Championships in Huron, Ribfest organizers are thinking of sticking with the second week in June for next year, Dayhuff said. “We had a very successful event and we are planning on doing it again.”
There were bouncy houses for the children, run by Yankton Area Right To Life, during the daylight hours, and, for parents who wanted to enjoy the evening, there was a supervised sleepover arrangement, Leonard said.
“We definitely wanted it to be kid friendly so the whole family can enjoy it,” she said. “We even had a sponsor, Karen 4 Kids, that offered babysitting at a daycare over the night, so, after the bouncy house was done, they could take their kids over for an overnight stay.”
The sleepover was so successful that organizers are hoping to offer the service again next year.
For the most part, individuals and families attending the festival said they were glad to have the popular summer festival back.
“I think that our community is so strong and so put together, and any kind of event that can draw more people in to celebrate what Yankton is all about is of such value,” Dawn Pesicka of Yankton told the Press & Dakotan. “I’m just proud that I live in Yankton and I’m proud that Yankton is such a good support system for all families and inviting people in.”
Jay Gravholt, whose day job is tourism director for the Chamber of Commerce, was competing in Saturday’s amateur rib competition, and said he was happy that this year’s festival was again held in the Meridian District.
“Having events like this in Yankton draws more people to town,” he said. “The smell down here has been great all day and my mouth has been watering all day.”
Volunteer Stacey Renken, who said she had heard good things about the festival all day, said that the weather was perfect and the crowd was bigger than last time.
“Everybody missed it,” she said.
As well-attended as the festival was during the day, when the sun went down, attendance went to a whole new level, Dayhuff said.
“I got a chance to go up on stage and take pictures of the crowd,” Leonard said. “The views that I got going down towards all the vendors and all the people that were there, it was really cool.”
There were also plenty of ribs, said Mike Carda, president of Rock ‘N’ Rumble and Yankton Ribfest Committee member.
“Last (time), we ran out a little earlier,” he said. “This year, we made it until about eight or nine o’clock before the last ribs were all gone.”
There was also an increase in sales this year, but those final numbers are not yet available, Dayhuff said.
“We’re still trying to inventory everything and figure the whole thing out, but it was definitely a success, and that’s because the community came out and supported it,” he said. “That’s the key to the entire thing.”
This level of success would not have been possible without the sponsors, Leonard added.
“The community really stepped up,” she said. “We had a great response as far as getting sponsorships for this event. We want to maintain it as a free (event) for the community.”
Also, good sponsorship helps line up bands and makes everything work, Leonard said.
Dayhuff also noted that City of Yankton officials had been very helpful with the event, including the Yankton Police Department officers who patrolled the event, talking to participants, and handing out stickers and wristbands.
The biggest takeaway for organizers is that Ribfest was a success and will be back next year.
“Save the Date!” Dayhuff said. “June 11, 2022!”
Yankton Ribfest Committee: Tara Leonard, Jeff Dayhuff, Mike Carda and Billi Jo Dayhuff. The same committee will also be planning this summer’s Rock ‘N’ Rumble and July 3rd on 3rd events.
This year’s Ribfest sponsors included: Quality Health Clinic, Backspace Brewing Co, Cornerstone Jewelry Design, Families Feeding Families Advocacy, Hy-Vee, Cortrust Bank, Shore to Shore Realty LLC, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, Boston Shoes to Boots, First Dakota National Bank, Kolberg Pioneer, Head to Heels, Heine Cattle Co. Inc., Explorers Credit Union, Vishay, Farm Credit Services of America, Yankton Rexall Drug, H&R Block, Cork N Bottle, Manitou, Gerstner Oil, Big Burrito Company, First National Bank, Olson’s Pest Technicians, Marquardt Skyway Transportation, Kopetsky’s Ace Hardware, First Chiropractic Center, Boomers, Stockman Livestock, Schramm Architects, Kennedy Pier Loftus & Reynolds LLP, Roy Wilcox -State Farm lnsuranc, Karen 4 Kids, Manta’s Framing & Decor Co., Hydro, Elwood Family Dental Care, South Dakota Magazine, Slowey Construction, Dayhuff Enterprise, SD Pork Producer Council, Mayer Signs, Riverfront Broadcasting, Classic Hits and Downtown Screenprinting.
