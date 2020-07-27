COVID Commencement

For the Yankton High School seniors, Sunday’s graduation meant caps and gowns — along with a smattering of face masks, social distancing and fist bumps rather than handshakes.
It all added up to unusual pomp under extraordinary circumstances.
Then again, it was an appropriate ending for the Class of 2020, who saw their last two months of high school wiped out by the pandemic. No prom, no spring sports, no musical or even the chance to say good-bye to classmates.
The class motto summed up the most unusual of years: “Our Senior Skip Day went a little too far.” Perhaps for the first time in YHS history, a class graduated twice from the school.
At the ceremony’s conclusion, Principal Jennifer Johnke summed up the long-awaited announcement.
“And now, it is my honor to FINALLY present to you the Yankton High School graduating Class of 2020!” she said to cheers and applause.
The Class of 2020 received a virtual graduation last May — including a surprise video appearance from movie and singing icon Olivia Newton-John. As the star of the movie “Xanadu,” she offered her best wishes to the YHS students whose spring musical “Xanadu” fell victim to the pandemic.
However, the YHS seniors weren’t denied their chance to walk across the stage. With some makeshift changes, a “traditional” graduation was arranged for Sunday — two months after classes ended.
Even Sunday’s plans took a last-minute change. The 1 p.m. outdoor ceremony, featuring the entire class at Crane-Youngworth Field, was switched to split commencements — at noon for the first half of the class, 2 p.m. for the second half — in the YHS gymnasium.
Lauren Eidsness, one of the graduates, said the announcement of the changed graduation plans came Sunday morning.
“At 9 a.m., the text went out that they had moved it,” she said. “There was a chance of rain, but they wanted to play it safe.”
The change in plans was all part of a senior year filled with changes and the unexpected, Eidsness said.
“I’m glad we got to do a little something, to put on the cap and gown. It’s a a little more real,” she said. “But it’s really strange not to be with the entire class and to have the half-and-half.”
With the limit of six tickets per graduate, the other half of the class couldn’t attend the opposite graduation. Still, the graduates attended each other’s parties over the weekend, providing a time for celebration and just getting together one last time.
“Last spring, when everything was canceled, it set in and you realized you’re never going back, and it was very shocking,” she said. “Now, it was good to see everybody. It’s been months since the last time we saw everyone.”
Eidsness is now setting her sights on attending Northwestern College in Orange City Iowa, for a business major.
“I’m really excited. It feels a lot more real now to have graduation happening,” she said. “It’s setting in that I’m going to college and moving on.”
College brings even more uncertainty amid COVID-19, but the last few months have provided good training for dealing with anything, Eidsness said.
“It was hard, definitely hard to be in the midst of everything, but then you realize that everyone is going through the same thing,” she said. “You feel for each other and just go through it. Now, you’re ready for the next adventure.”
And those adventures include a most non-traditional high school graduation. “It’ll be something we’ll talk about forever,” she said.
During the first graduation, students weren’t the only ones witnessing the unusual experiences.
YHS teacher Doug Pesicka found it difficult to find the right words to describe the COVID commencement.
“It’s good that they’re having it,” he said. “It’s unique, it’s different and it’s strange. But it’s just 2020, right?”
During the first ceremony, Troy Boomsma watched his daughter, Jaiden, walk across the stage.
“It puts an end to this crazy year. It’s sad and a little emotional, because this is the first one (of our children) to graduate from high school,” he said.
“At first, we thought this would just be something to go through (as a formality). But then you see Jaiden so excited, and you see the excitement of the kids. They got to have something (for graduation).”
Jaiden is headed to South Dakota State University, where she will compete in track for the Jackrabbits.
“She has communicated with SDSU through Zoom meetings and with the track coaches,” Troy said. “She’s prepared and ready to roll.”
The commencement ceremonies didn’t feature the song “Pomp and Circumstance,” but there was the playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” which brought a solemn moment. The music was played on a sound system, as was the song “Celebration!” at the conclusion.
As graduates walked across the stage — receiving their diploma from board member Kathy Greeneway and a fist bump from Superintendent Wayne Kindle — the exited to the hallway for a portrait shot before returning to the gymnasium for a final dismissal as YHS students.
During the second ceremony, graduate Jonah Marsh sat in his chair — each one had two names for the respective seniors who would sit there — and waited for the start.
“I think it’s really a good idea they’re still having graduation,” he said. “I was really glad to see our friends for the final time. It would have been nice to have the whole class, but at least we had something.”
As for the future, he’s headed to Dakota State University in Madison to study cybersecurity. “Computers have always interested me, and just protecting networks also interests me,” he said.
Another graduate, Emerson McClure, said the graduation represents finality to high school.
“You looked forward to all those things during your senior year. When everything got canceled in March, it was really upsetting that we wouldn’t have (the traditional commencement),” she said.
“Here in July, I felt like I had already ‘graduated’. But now, it’s nice to have the formality. This has solidified the moment when I graduated from high school.”
McClure will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she will double major in journalism and English. No matter what the future brings, the past few months have prepared her for anything in life.
“You never know when things are going to end,” she said. “Things change very fast, so you have to adapt to it, take things as they come and do the best we can with it.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.