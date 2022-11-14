Cancer threatened not only Yankton musician Shawn Cole’s voice, but his very life in 2021. Now, just a year after major surgery that damaged his vocal cords, he is ready to sing once again.
Coles will make an emotional comeback Saturday night (Nov. 19) at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House in Yankton.
“Shawn and his partner, Jo, are longtime friends of ours,” says Katie Hunhoff of Muddy Mo’s, “so this will be a special night for us and for a lot of people.”
Coles’ voice will be different and deeper than his many longtime fans remember, and he’s still adjusting to the changes. One of Cole’s vocal cords is irreversibly paralyzed, changing his voice’s tone, depth and projection. Regardless of the tenor, Hunhoff says it will be sweet music to everyone who knows him.
“He’s one of the true characters of my generation in Yankton,” she says. “He and his music are part of what we love about the community, so we are so happy he’s healthy, first of all, and we admire his courage in starting anew.”
The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited in the coffee shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.