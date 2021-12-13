South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Bon Homme and Douglas counties — in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state’s pandemic toll to 2,407. There have been 73 deaths recorded so far this month.
Bon Homme County’s new COVID death was its 31st overall and first since Nov. 15.
For Douglas County, it was the 13th death overall and fourth posted in the past five reporting days. Prior to that, the county had not recorded a COVID-related death since Jan. 9.
Overall, the DOH posted 335 new infections, with active cases dropping to 7,583 (-109). It was the third time in the last five reporting days that the number of active cases has declined.
On the other hand, current hospitalizations shot up to 273 (+12), the highest level since Jan. 2. There were 24 new hospitalizations reported.
Yankton County recorded nine new cases along with 13 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 193. One new hospitalization was posted, the eighth reported this month. The DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with six COVID-19 cases, four of which were in intensive care with one on a ventilator. There were two COVID cases posted for the Human Services Center.
Case reports for other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +5; Clay County, +2; Douglas County, +2; Hutchinson County, +7; Turner County, +1; and Union County, +10.
The University of South Dakota online portal Monday reported 10 active cases (all students), up one from Friday. Twelve people were reported in quarantine/isolation (+1), two of whom were on campus (+2) — the first reported on campus since Oct. 12.
The DOH’s weekly update on community spread in South Dakota counties showed all counties in the Yankton area remaining in the high community spread classification. Statewide, 61 of the state’s 66 counties were listed as high community spread, down one from last week.
