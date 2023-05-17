Authorities Investigating Two Pickstown Deaths

PICKSTOWN — Authorities are continuing their investigation into two suspicious deaths at a Pickstown residence.
The deceased are a male and female, according to Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 5:30 pm
PICKSTOWN — Authorities are continuing their investigation into two suspicious deaths at a Pickstown residence.
The deceased are a male and female, according to Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler.
“At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the public,” the sheriff said in a news release Wednesday.
Names of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification of family, Thaler said. No further information has been released on the deaths, when and how they occurred or any suspects.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Charles Mix County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.
