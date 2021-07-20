There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 25, at VFW Post #791.
The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice.
The pancake breakfast is hosted by the L&C Leathernecks Marine Corps League #1475.
All funds raised go to projects of the Marine Corps League.
